Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce $251.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.50 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $314.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of TITN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.47. 550,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $233.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.95. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 496.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

