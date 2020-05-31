Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

TOCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tocagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.71.

NASDAQ TOCA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 626,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,750. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Tocagen has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 327.74% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tocagen will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tocagen news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $88,418.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tocagen by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tocagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tocagen by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tocagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tocagen by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 256,041 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

