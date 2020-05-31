TokenClub (TCT) Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenClub token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, OKEx and FCoin. TokenClub has a market cap of $3.59 million and $859,601.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.52 or 0.05013084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010535 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TCT is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,457,589 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, CoinBene, BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.