TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Up 41.7% Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001076 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018376 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,496.79 or 0.99801896 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00074022 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,202,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,996,590 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

