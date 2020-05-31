TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $201,396.72 and $412.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000657 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

