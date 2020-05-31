TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

