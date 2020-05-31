TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of TCON traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $2.30. 2,457,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.35. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

