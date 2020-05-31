TransferCoin Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,982.20 and $223.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded 54.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.