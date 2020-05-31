Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DNB Markets downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,276,804 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 306,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,760 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 22,661,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,865,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $817.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

