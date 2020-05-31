Tratin Market Cap Tops $65.42 Million (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Tratin has a total market capitalization of $65.42 million and $84.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tratin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer. During the last week, Tratin has traded up 120.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.24 or 0.05033589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Tratin Token Profile

TRAT is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official website is tratin.io . Tratin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tratin Token Trading

Tratin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tratin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

