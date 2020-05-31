TRAXIA Market Capitalization Reaches $11,398.39 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One TRAXIA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $11,398.39 and $10.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.04 or 0.02060344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00182523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000178 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023842 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

