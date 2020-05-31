Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $693.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

NYSE TGI opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

