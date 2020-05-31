TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares in the company, valued at $928,821.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,729,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 344,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 696,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,371,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $11,091,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 783,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.28.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.