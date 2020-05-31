TrueFlip Achieves Market Cap of $3.62 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00006125 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $26,860.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.75 or 0.04950050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002753 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010574 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

