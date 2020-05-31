Truegame (TGAME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,774.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $191,454.86 and $1,774.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.52 or 0.05013084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

