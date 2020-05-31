Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRUP. Raymond James lowered Trupanion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Trupanion alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.40 and a beta of 1.56. Trupanion has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $60,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $31,576.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,817.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,516 shares of company stock worth $1,601,367 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 379,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.