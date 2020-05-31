TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1.08 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 74,206,025,699 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

