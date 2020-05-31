TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Hits $0.0041

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $364,768.98 and approximately $3,831.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.83 or 0.02251554 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000116 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010265 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000235 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

