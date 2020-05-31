Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.35

Media headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of -3.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Twitter’s analysis:

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $30.97. 38,924,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,509,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.78. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis lifted their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $61,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $570,584.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,640. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.