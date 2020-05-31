U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0007

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One U Network token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. U Network has a market cap of $5.00 million and $334,794.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.