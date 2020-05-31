U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0007

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One U Network token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. U Network has a market cap of $5.00 million and $334,794.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000462 BTC.
- Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
U Network Token Profile
U Network Token Trading
