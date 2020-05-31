UBS Group Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $11.50

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $13.75 to $11.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of CZR opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 103,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

