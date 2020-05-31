UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UFPT. ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

UFPT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. 55,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,134. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.99%. Research analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,222.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $10,898,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

