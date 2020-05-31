UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNF. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.00.

UNF stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.80. 96,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,615. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.36. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.88.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

