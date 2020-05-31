Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post $78.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.40 million to $87.90 million. Universal Display posted sales of $118.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $408.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $435.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $521.03 million, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $563.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $146.60. The company had a trading volume of 401,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,401. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.45 and its 200 day moving average is $171.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $230.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,149,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,315,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,638,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,025,000 after buying an additional 205,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

