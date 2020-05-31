UnlimitedIP (UIP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $205,495.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, HADAX, BigONE and Allcoin. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $205,495.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.86 or 0.02061563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00182884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023970 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,276,568,735 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OTCBTC, BigONE, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

