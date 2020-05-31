Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Upland Software by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 369,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50,954 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
