USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. USD Coin has a total market cap of $727.51 million and approximately $447.83 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, FCoin, CPDAX and OKEx. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.62 or 0.02465363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 730,920,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,753,589 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CPDAX, Crex24, SouthXchange, Coinbase Pro, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, Korbit, FCoin, Hotbit, OKEx, Kucoin and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

