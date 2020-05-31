USDK (USDK) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.55 million and $69.11 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010553 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.02045171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00181473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023803 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.