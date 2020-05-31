V-ID One Day Trading Volume Reaches $453,939.00 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One V-ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $453,939.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

V-ID Token Profile

VIDT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,126,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,524,394 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

