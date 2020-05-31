ValuEngine Downgrades Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.23 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Moneygram International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneygram International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.41.

MGI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. 2,687,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,506. Moneygram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $154.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.45.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

