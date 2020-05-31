Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. During the last week, Veil has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $218,721.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.02067441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00182897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023984 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 77,279,042 coins and its circulating supply is 68,438,113 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

