Veles (VLS) Market Cap Hits $115,064.48

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00001005 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $115,064.48 and approximately $19,328.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,313,036 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,907 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

