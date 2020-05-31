Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vereit by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. 15,930,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,977,128. Vereit has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vereit will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

