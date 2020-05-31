Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.32). Vericel reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,859. The firm has a market cap of $648.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericel has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 21.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 568,911 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $917,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Vericel by 96.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 74,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

