VeriME Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One VeriME token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriME alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.42 or 0.04884735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002636 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010604 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.