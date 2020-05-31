Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,604,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,686,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The company has a market cap of $237.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.