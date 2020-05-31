VisionX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. VisionX has a market capitalization of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.02063692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00182794 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023966 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

