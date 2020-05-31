VITE (VITE) Achieves Market Cap of $6.48 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VITE has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and $3.87 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 999,324,701 coins and its circulating supply is 466,753,590 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

