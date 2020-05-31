W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.95. 1,258,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,540. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,212,000 after buying an additional 222,615 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,939,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,926,000 after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,965,000 after buying an additional 539,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

