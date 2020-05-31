W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefitting from its insurance business, which has been performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. It has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. It witnessed steady net premium growth on the back of rate improvement. Solid capital position enables the company to deploy capital effectively via share repurchase and dividend hikes. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses. Exposure to catastrophe loss has been inducing volatility in earnings. Earnings of 69 cents per share in the first quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8% and declined 26.6% year over year.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.63.

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.95. 1,258,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

