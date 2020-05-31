Wanchain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $22.59 million and $1.23 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001928 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005911 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

