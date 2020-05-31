Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Waterstone Financial stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. The company has a market cap of $386.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 284,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 35,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

