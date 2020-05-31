Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $186.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Watsco reported lackluster earnings in first-quarter 2020. The company has been witnessing softness in a few international markets served. Digitization of business and incremental technology spending has been substantially increasing its expenses over the past few years. The recent economic slowdown led by shutdowns caused by the outbreak of coronavirus has been concerning the company. Although the e-commerce business is gaining traction in recent time owing to stay-at-home orders issued by the government, its April sales registered a decline. Although its shares have outperformed the industry so far this year, estimates for 2020 have moved south over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern over Watsco’s prospects.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.33.

Watsco stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day moving average is $168.91. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Watsco has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,931,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 956.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,907,000 after purchasing an additional 234,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Watsco by 46.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,382,000 after purchasing an additional 207,597 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Watsco by 12,907.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,684,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

