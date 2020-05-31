Waves Community Token Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $478,368.52 and $57.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.43 or 0.02045323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00181120 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023773 BTC.

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

