Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $27.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global cut Nutanix to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.37.

NTNX traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.06. 5,554,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,343.81% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $139,353.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,236.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945 in the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Nutanix by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 347.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

