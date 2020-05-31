Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Welltower’s senior housing operating (SHO) portfolio has been witnessing elevated operating expenses and a decline in occupancy amid the pandemic. This is concerning as senior housing has been struggling from new supply and higher labor costs. This will likely impact Welltower’s near-term cash flow, which prompted management to cut dividends by 30% and withdraw the 2020 outlook. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, the company has taken steps to bolster its liquidity and balance sheet. This along with a diversified portfolio will support Welltower in uncertain times. Over the long term, the company will benefit from the growing demand for healthcare assets amid rising healthcare spending and a favorable demographic trend. Efforts to expand the outpatient medical portfolio look encouraging.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WELL. Capital One Financial cut shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. 7,174,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65. Welltower has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 59.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

