WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. TheStreet downgraded WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,957 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 121.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,067. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

