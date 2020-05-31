Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 137,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,301. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper and Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,727 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Western Copper and Gold worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

