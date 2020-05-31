WeTrust Trading 71.7% Higher This Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. WeTrust has a market cap of $864,404.54 and approximately $165.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeTrust has traded up 71.7% against the US dollar. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.17 or 0.05032935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

