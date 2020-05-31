Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Get Willdan Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of WLDN traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 62,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,900. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $284.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. Research analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.